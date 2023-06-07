Intercepted: Patrick Mahomes steers Travis Kelce from microphone at White House ceremony

Champs gift jersey: Patrick Mahomes, left, and Travis Kelce, right, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs present President Joe Biden with a jersey during Monday's ceremony at the White House. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Patrick Mahomes is nimble on the football field -- and, as it turns out, also quick on his feet at the White House.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback intercepted his favorite target -- Travis Kelce -- when the tight end playfully tried to take over the microphone during a ceremony honoring the Super Bowl LVII champions, People reported.

The Chiefs were at the White House on Monday, and Mahomes and Kelce presented a No. 46 jersey to President Joe Biden, KMBC-TV reported.

The potent scoring duo posed with the president.

When Biden turned his back to the podium to put the jersey down, Kelce walked to the microphone, according to People.

“So, I’ve been waiting for this ...” Kelce began, before Mahomes rushed over and shooed him away from Biden’s podium.

“Sorry, sorry,” Mahomes said, waving his hand in mock apology as team members, including coach Andy Reid, shared a hearty laugh.

Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, went viral during last season’s playoffs when he got into a verbal tug-of-war with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, People reported. Pureval had bragged that the Bengals would defeat the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season, but after Kansas City won the AFC Championship Game, Kelce advised the mayor to “know your role and shut your mouth.”

After Mahomes called an audible to move Kelce out of earshot on Monday, Biden, Chiefs President Mark Donovan and Reid spoke at the ceremony, KMBC reported.