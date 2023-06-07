iOS 17: Will your phone support new system?

iOS 17 Apple is introducing new features on iOS17 but not all phones will be able to support it. (Apple)

At this week’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the big news was the Vision Pro VR headset. But there were several other announcements this week that went under the radar.

Specifically, Apple will soon be releasing iOS 17, Tech Crunch reported.

The operating system update has several new features that Tech Crunch labeled as “nice to have.”

They include:

Personalized call poster

StandBy mode

Live voicemail

Improved sticker experience

There are also several upgrades, many of which will be used on photos.

Users will be able to search for similar recipes when they tap on a food item in a photo.

The image cutout feature is being improved, allowing users to look up objects that they select from photos.

The Photos app will recognize a user’s pets and add them to the people search.

Freeform will have new drawing tools cush as a watercolor brush, calligraphy pen and even a ruler.

A nudity photo will protect users from getting unsolicited nude photos through AirDrop, FaceTime messages and other apps. Users who receive a photo that would have areas of a body shown that are normally covered by underwear or swimsuits will have a message appear if they want to receive the photo, meaning they have to consent to see the image. There will also be an option to blur the sensitive areas.

There will be an improved autocorrect too. The system will learn that you really don’t mean “ducking” in some messages, CNET reported.

With all of the updates, as expected, older devices won’t be supported.

Apple has a list of phones that will get the iOS17 update:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE(2nd generation or later)

Phones that aren’t on the list won’t brick, but they will remain on iOS 16. To check which phone you have, go to Settings>>General>>About, The Hill reported.

For all of the new features announced this week, visit Apple’s iOS 17 preview website.