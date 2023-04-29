Jack Nicholson makes surprise return to courtside seat for Lakers playoff game

Jack is back: Jack Nicholson returned to his familiar courtside seat to watch the Los Angeles Lakers advance in the NBA playoffs. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Three-time Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson made a surprise appearance at Friday’s NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nicholson, 86, had been a fixture at Lakers games since becoming a season-ticket holder in 1970, ESPN reported. He returned to his usual seat to the right of the scorer’s table for Game 6 of the first-round playoff game at Crypto.com Arena with his son, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies 125-85 to win the series 4-2, ESPN reported.

Nicholson had not been in his customary seat since last season’s opening game in October 2021, according to the sports news outlet.

Nicholson shook hands with fans as he made his way to the seats and was visited by several notables, including Lakers star LeBron James and comedian-producer Larry David, Sports Illustrated reported.

He also posed for a photo with the father of Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant, Tee Morant.

The legendary actor was the most prominent face during the Lakers’ “Showtime” era with his sunglasses and famous grin, The Associated Press reported. He was also known to wander onto the court if he was unhappy with an official’s call.

The Lakers won five NBA titles during the “Showtime” era and another five when Kobe Bryant was the team’s dominant force.

Nicholson rarely attended Lakers games after crowds were allowed back into the area after the COVID-19 pandemic, but made an exception of Friday to watch the Lakers clinch the playoff series.

