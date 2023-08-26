Jacksonville mayor: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after shooting in Florida city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday said there were “multiple fatalities” after a shooting in the Grand Park section of the city.
Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed to WJAX-TV that there was a heavy police and SWAT teams were near the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street. According to the television station, a man was barricaded inside a store at the intersection.
It was unclear how many people were shot and how many people were wounded in the shooting.
Saturday’s shooting came five years to the day after a mass shooting that occurred during a video game tournament for “Madden NFL 19″ in the Jacksonville Landing area of the city.
