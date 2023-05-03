Jamie Foxx breaks silence, thanks fans for support

Jamie speaks: Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking fans and friends for "all the love." (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Actor Jamie Foxx broke his silence on Wednesday, posting on social media three weeks after he was hospitalized due to a medical complication.

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, posted a message on his Instagram account, People reported.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote.

Foxx had been working in Atlanta on a Netflix film, “Back in Action,” a comedy that also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, CNN reported. The film has remained in production and was set to finish filming on schedule, a Netflix source told The Hollywood Reporter after Foxx’s hospitalization on April 11.

Nick Cannon will fill in for Foxx as the host of “Beat Shazam,” the Fox game show that has contestants identify songs from a few notes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is also stepping away from the show for now, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The game show debuted in 2017 and begins its sixth season on May 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx won an Oscar for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film, Ray. He has also starred in television and movies, including “Django Unchained” in 2012, “Jarhead” in 2005 and the “Spider-Man” franchise.

He also won a Grammy in 2010 for a single called “Blame It.”

Foxx is reportedly still in a Georgia hospital “having tests run,” according to People.

