Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized; Charlie Mack asks for prayers

World Premiere Of Netflix's "Day Shift" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on Aug. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx reportedly remains hospitalized three weeks after his daughter announced on social media that the actor suffered a ‘medical complication.’

Over the weekend, Foxx’s friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, posted a request on Instagram asking his followers to keep Foxx in their thoughts and prayers.

“I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all [love] & care for dearly in our Hearts, Minds & Prayers!!!! We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity,” he said.

“You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you,” he added.

He finished his post with a prayer of his own, writing “I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle. I must & will thank you in advance your gracious humble servant.”

Last week, entertainer Nick Cannon, a friend of Foxx’s, said Foxx was “awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” the “Masked Singer” host revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cannon will fill in for Foxx as the host of “Beat Shazam,” the Fox game show that has contestants identify songs from a few notes.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, will also be stepping away from the show for the time being, according to the Reporter.

Corinne, announced the actor had “experienced a medical complication,” on April 11.

In an Instagram post the following day, she said, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Foxx, 55, had been in Atlanta filming “Back In Action,” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

According to People, Foxx is reportedly still in a Georgia hospital “having tests run.”