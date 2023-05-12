Jamie Foxx’s daughter says he’s ‘been out of the hospital for weeks’

Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, File)

Corinne Foxx, the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, said Friday that her dad “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” after he was hospitalized last month for an unspecified medical issue.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in an Instagram Story under a clip of a headline that said Jamie Foxx’s loved ones were “reportedly preparing for the worst.”

“He was playing pickleball yesterday!” Corinne Foxx wrote. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

She added that the family has “an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

In a statement posted last month on Instagram, Corinne Foxx said her dad “experienced a medical complication” that prompted a stint in the hospital. She did not elaborate on the condition.

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in Atlanta, where he has been filing the Netflix comedy “Back in Action” alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, WSB-TV reported.

Last week, he took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote on May 3. “Feeling blessed.”

It remained unclear Friday what led to Jamie Foxx’s hospital stay.

