Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport

JAPAN-ACCIDENT-AIR This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, media reports said. (STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after it collided with another plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

Update

6:38 a.m. EDT Jan. 2: According to Japanese authorities, five service members on the coast guard plane involved in the crash were killed.

Original story

The NHK showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway, The Associated Press reported. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Footage from NHK an hour later showed the plane, an Airbus A350, fully on fire. Passengers and crew had 90 seconds to evacuate the plane, authorities said.

The plane appears to have collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft that was heading to Niigata to provide relief for the recent earthquake, according to initial reports.

BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/ANheXFC2Ny — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

The BBC reported that all 379 passengers and crew were able to get off the aircraft safely, authorities told NHK.

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

According to Japanese military officials, five crewmembers on the coast guard plane are missing, the AP reported. The pilot of the plane was evacuated.

A Japan Airlines plane with several hundred passengers onboard caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda airport after colliding with another aircraft



It appears that all aboard were safely evacuated, national broadcaster NHK reports https://t.co/WE7R6IKoiy pic.twitter.com/5mYED97v6w — Bloomberg (@business) January 2, 2024

Video showed the plane burning on the runway early Tuesday in Japan.

BREAKING All of the 379 passengers and crew on board the Japan Airlines A350 have been evacuated https://t.co/wW4uJHxOlV pic.twitter.com/aR7YaexsdU — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) January 2, 2024





