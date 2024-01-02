Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport

All the passengers and crew on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.

JAPAN-ACCIDENT-AIR This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, media reports said. (STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after it collided with another plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

Update

6:38 a.m. EDT Jan. 2: According to Japanese authorities, five service members on the coast guard plane involved in the crash were killed.

Original story

The NHK showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway, The Associated Press reported. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Footage from NHK an hour later showed the plane, an Airbus A350, fully on fire. Passengers and crew had 90 seconds to evacuate the plane, authorities said.

The plane appears to have collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft that was heading to Niigata to provide relief for the recent earthquake, according to initial reports.

The BBC reported that all 379 passengers and crew were able to get off the aircraft safely, authorities told NHK.

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

According to Japanese military officials, five crewmembers on the coast guard plane are missing, the AP reported. The pilot of the plane was evacuated.

Video showed the plane burning on the runway early Tuesday in Japan.


Check back for more on this developing story.

