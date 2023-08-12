Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez pledge $100 million to recovery efforts in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sánchez said they will give $100 million toward recovery efforts after the deadly wildfire in Maui.

In an Instagram post, Sánchez said that she and Bezos are “heartbroken” by what is happening on the Hawaiian island, according to Bloomberg.

The announcement of the donation was made Friday afternoon on Instagram and Threads, according to Deadline.

“Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves,” Sánchez said.

It may take a few years for Maui to fully recover and repair from the wildfires, CNN reported. Over 50 people have died and thousands are displaced because of the wildfires. Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed in the fire, according to Deadline.

President Joe Biden declared on Friday that Maui was a major disaster that has made it possible for federal aid access, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos and Sánchez got engaged earlier this year according to CNN. They have been together since 2019. Bezos is serving as executive chair of the Amazon board of directors and reportedly owns the Washington Post. Bezos’s net worth is estimated to be around $163 billion, to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.