Jell-O introduces new line of products with more natural ingredients

Kraft Heinz introduced Jell-O Simply, made with fruit juice and with at least 25% less sugar than the regular version of Jell-O.

Simply put, there’s always room for Jell-O -- especially if it is a new brand.

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Kraft Heinz Co. on Tuesday introduced Jell-O Simply, a new line of desserts that jiggle away from artificially colored gelatins or sweeteners.

According to a news release, Jell-O Simply will be made with fruit juice and has at least 25% less sugar than the original version that has been enjoyed since Jell-O was invented and patented in 1897.

The ready-to-eat desserts will be available in three flavors -- orange, blueberry and raspberry lemonade.

“Jell-O Simply delivers the signature taste, texture and vibrant colors families know and love -- with ingredients parents increasingly want,” Kraft Heinz said in its news release.

The company added that it planned to expand the Jell-0 Simply brand to include chocolate and vanilla instant pudding, along with banana and strawberry gelatin products.

Here are the details for the new products:

Jell-O Simply Ready-to-Eat : Made with real fruit juice and now available nationwide for $3.99 per four-pack in orange, along with newcomers blueberery and raspberry lemonade.

: Made with real fruit juice and now available nationwide for $3.99 per four-pack in orange, along with newcomers blueberery and raspberry lemonade. Jell-O Simply Gelatin and Instant Pudding Mixes: Available nationwide in August 2026 for $2.24 per box in four flavors including vanilla (made with real vanilla), chocolate (made with real cocoa), banana (made with real banana) and strawberry (made with real strawberry juice).

Kathryn O’Brien, Kraft Heinz’s head of marketing for desserts, told The Associated Press that the products are colored using vegetable juice, fruit juice and an extract derived from turmeric roots.

“We know families are looking for treats that strike the right balance between great taste and ingredients they can feel good about -- and they don’t want to sacrifice the brands they know and love to get there,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Jell-O Simply delivers everything people love about Jell-O – the delicious taste, the iconic jiggle and the vibrant fun – now made with no FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners.

“It’s a meaningful evolution for the brand and an important milestone in Kraft Heinz’s broader modernization journey.”

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