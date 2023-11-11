Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates in jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

FLINT, Mich. — Country singer Jelly Roll is expected to perform a few songs and speak with inmates at a jail in Flint, Michigan at the beginning of December.

The Genessee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said that Jelly Roll, Jason Bradley DeFord, will be visiting the Genesee County Jail on Dec. 5. He is doing a concert in Detroit beforehand and it happens to be the day after his 39th birthday, according to MLive.

Jelly Roll is expected to perform songs for the inmates, MLive reported. He will also speak with the inmates.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reportedly sent a video to Jelly Roll, according to WNEM. He said he was interested in visiting the jail, MLive reported.

“Here’s what I want to do,” Jelly Roll said, according to MLive. “I want to come see you. I want a ride along, I want to go talk, I want to play some songs for some inmates if I’m allowed to.’

“I will figure it out and I will see you December 5th. Love you Sheriff. Love what you are doing there,” Jelly Roll said, according to MLive.

The idea to get Jelly Roll to perform was talked about previously between him and the sheriff’s office on social media in August, according to MLive.

Swanson has called Jelly Roll the “Modern Day Johnny Cash” after announcing his visit on Thursday, MLive reported. He was referring to Cash’s performance at the Folsom Prison on January 13, 1968, in California.

Inmates and Swanson sent videos to the country singer to get him out to Flint. It wasn’t until a radio station showed Jelly Roll the video before the CMAs, according to MLive.

Jelly Roll spent time behind bars and while he was incarcerated, he earned his GED, WNEM reported. Since he has been out of jail and making music, he has become an advocate for inmate rehabilitation.

“Jelly earned his GED in 2007 while incarcerated, without recognition. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in collaboration with the I.G.N.I.T.E program will award Jelly his long-awaited GED commencement ceremony in the jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, Jelly Roll won the New Artist Award at the CMA Awards, according to CNN. He also performed with Wynonna Judd.

