Jersey worn by Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers’ 2025 Tokyo Series sells for $2.055 million

The game-used, autographed jersey worn by the Dodgers' superstar during the 2025 Toyko Series sold for more than $2.05 million.

An autographed, game-used road jersey worn by Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in Japan last year became his most expensive uniform piece sold at a public auction.

The jersey, which Ohtani wore during the 2025 Tokyo Series in his return to his native country, sold for $2,055,700 on The Realest, a memorabilia marketplace based out of Delaware.

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The final price includes a 22% buyer’s premium.

According to The Athletic, the jersey, worn during the first game of the series -- which marked Ohtani’s initial appearance in an MLB uniform in Japan -- set a record for a jersey worn by the four-time MVP.

In March, a jersey worn by Ohtani during a 13-0 victory against Chinese Taipei in the 2026 World Baseball Classic sold for $1,500,010 in an auction held by MLB. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI in that game, The Athletic reported.

According to the auction listing on The Realest website, Ohtani wore the jersey during a March 18, 2025, game at the Tokyo Dome. He recorded his first hit of the season while wearing the Gold MLB Logoman -- the first time it had been used in an MLB game.

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Los Angeles’ 4-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

Ohtani autographed the jersey in English and kanji, according to the auction house. He also wrote “Opening Day Tokyo Series” and “GU (game used) 3-18-25 25 NL MVP.”

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