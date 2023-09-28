Jesus Ayala, teen accused in Las Vegas cyclist hit-and-run, says he’ll be ‘out in 30 days’

Las Vegas hit-and-run case The teenager who was arrested in the death of a retired police chief in Las Vegas who was riding his bicycle promised he’d “be out in 30 days. I'll bet you,” police said he told them. (Kali9/iStock )

The teenager who was arrested in the death of a retired police chief in Las Vegas who was run over while riding a bicycle promised he’d “be out in 30 days. I’ll bet you,” police said.

>> Read more trending news

Jesus Ayala told an officer after he was arrested for the hit-and-run death that he would not have to stay long in a cell, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

When the officer responded that Ayala could be moved to an adult jail within 30 days “because that’s how bad it is,” Ayala said it was “just” a hit-and-run, adding that his sentence would be a “slap on the wrist.”

Ayala has turned 18 since the incident.

Las Vegas police released the mug shots of Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys. The teenagers are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges of murder in connection to the hit-and-run death of retired police chief Andreas Probst → https://t.co/FqbKmJH5NQ pic.twitter.com/WJpsm7Q1lP — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) September 26, 2023

Both he and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been charged in the killing of Andreas Probst, who was struck while riding his bike on a Las Vegas road on Aug. 14.

According to police, the hit-and-run was videotaped. The video has since gone viral on social media, and the teens who allegedly hit Probst can be heard laughing on the video as the bicycle was rammed.

Ayala and Keys are accused of striking another bicyclist and a car during a joyride in four different stolen vehicles over the course of a day, USA Today reported.

“We gotta get out of here,” someone says on the video as Probst is filmed collapsed on the side of the road.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, the pair has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder with use of a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.