Johnny Wactor, ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Siberia’ actor, fatally shot

Johnny Wactor: The actor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in "General Hospital," died after suffering a gunshot wound in Los Angeles on May 25. He was 37. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” died Saturday after he was shot during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles. He was 37.

The death of Wactor, who also appeared in the television series, “Siberia,” was confirmed to KTLA-TV by his younger brother, Grant Wactor. The actor’s talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed his death to Variety.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded at 3:25 a.m. PDT on Saturday in the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, KTLA reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a man, later identified as Wactor, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the television station.

Police said the victim saw three men stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle. When he confronted them, they turned around and shot him, KTLA reported.

Wactor died at an area hospital, according to the television station. The suspects have not been found, police said.

“Johnny Wactor was (a) spectactular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement, according to Variety. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor appeared in 164 episodes of “General Hospital” between 2020 and 2022, according to IMDb.com.

According to Deadline, Wactor appeared in several television series, including “Army Wives” (2007), “Agent X” (2015), “Vantastic” (2016), “Animal Kingdom” (2016), “Hollywood Girl” (2010), “Training Day” (2017) and “Criminal Minds” (2017).

He most recently appeared on “Barbie Rehan” in 2023, according to the entertainment news website.

Wactor’s film credits include “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” “Sisters of the Groom,” “Disillusioned,” and Cold Soldiers.” His most recent film was “Dead Talk Tales: Volume I,” released this year, Deadline reported.

