Josh Mauro: Cause of death revealed for former NFL defensive end

The former NFL defensive end died from fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol overdose.

Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol intoxication, Arizona officials said.

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The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner announced its findings on Friday. Mauro, 35, an eight-year veteran who spent six of his seasons with the Arizona Cardinals over two separate stints, was found dead in his Phoenix home on April 23, KTVK reported.

Mauro’s family made the announcement days later in a Facebook post.

Mauro played for the Arizona Cardinals for six of his eight seasons over two different stints, KNXV reported. He played with the Cardinals from 2014 to 2017 and then finished his career in Arizona in 2020 and 2021.

Cause of death revealed for ex-Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro https://t.co/DUD5GZJjrB pic.twitter.com/QITCXUW3H3 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) May 17, 2026

He was with the Cardinals squad that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

In between, Mauro played one season with the New York Giants (2018) and one with the Oakland Raiders (2019).

Born in England and raised in Texas, Mauro played in 80 games, starting in 40. He made 130 tackles, had five sacks and forced two fumbles, USA Today reported.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after his college career at Stanford. He played at defensive back for the Cardinal from 2010 to 2012 before switching to defensive end in 2013,

He played in 47 games and made one interception during his senior season.

Josh’s father, Greg Mauro, posted Thursday that Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald had sent him a letter of sympathy.

[ Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dies at 35 ]

“Josh was someone you could always count on for more than just the game,” wrote the wide receiver, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. “He had depth to him; he was genuinely curious about people, thoughtful in the way he listened, and generous in the way he engaged. Our conversations are something I’ll carry with me always.”

While playing for the Giants, Mauro was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, KTVK reported.

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