Judge sides with Cher in royalties battle with Sonny Bono’s widow

The singer won another legal victory last week in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — The beat goes on for Cher.

A federal judge in Los Angeles sided with the singer-actress again, ruling that Sonny Bono’s widow could not reclaim 50% of her late husband’s composition royalties that were granted to Cher in a divorce agreement 40 years ago.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt wrote in a final judgment issued Nov. 26 that Mary Bono could not use the federal Copyright Act to reclaim royalties that were granted to Cher in 1978.

Cher, 79, is a Grammy Award winner who also scored an Academy Award for Best Actress in “Moonstruck,” along with an Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. In his decision, Kronstadt ruled that she can also keep her role as the avenue to pass royalties she sold to Iconic Artists Group.

The ruling is the latest chapter in a four-year battle between Cher and Mary Bono, 64, who handles her late husband’s estate. As a result of the ruling, Mary Bono could also be on the hook for substantial legal costs. She plans to appeal, her attorney said.

In a final judgment, Cher won the right to recover potentially substantial costs from Mary Bono and to be the conduit passing along the royalties she sold to Iconic Artists Group. More:https://t.co/baOonppECkhttps://t.co/baOonppECk — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 2, 2025

“Each side prevailed on certain issues. We appreciate Judge Kronstadt’s efforts in the case, but believe he got the law wrong on copyright terminations,” Mary Bono’s attorney, Daniel Schacht, told Rolling Stone. “It is important that authors and their heirs have the rights that Congress intended.”

Cher’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge ruled that Cher will be awarded costs on all but one claim in the case, Rolling Stone reported. Mary Bono may recover costs on the claim she won that involved her authority in selecting the estate’s royalty administrator.

Mary Bono’s widow had tried to dissolve the royalty rights for Sonny & Cher’s hits, including “I Got You Babe’’ and “The Beat Goes On,” along with other recordings the singing duo made.

Cher filed suit against Mary Bono in October 2021, claiming that Sonny Bono’s estate improperly tried to terminate her rights to Sonny & Cher royalties.

Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident in 1998, leaving his widow in charge of his estate. His music publishing grants became eligible for termination beginning in 2018. That is when Mary Bono began notifying publishers of her intent to reclaim certain interests, including royalties.

Cher, born Cheryl Sarkisian, married Salvatore “Sonny” Bono in 1964. In addition to their music, the couple also hosted a variety show on television, “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," from 1971 to 1974.

Sonny Bono also served in the U.S. House of Representatives in the late 1990s and was the mayor of Palm Springs, California, from 1988 to 1992.

0 of 41 1964 OCTOBER 1964: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session in October 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1965 Portrait of Singer/Actress Cher photographed in 1965.; (Photo by King Collection/Photoshot/Getty Images) (Photoshot/Getty Images) 1966 CIRCA 1966: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait in circa 1966. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1967 Head shot of actress-singer Cher in near-profile, wearing Sonny Bono's yellow aviator glasses; in the Orbit boutique, San Francisco. (Photo by Arnaud de Rosnay/Condé Nast via Getty Images) (Arnaud de Rosnay/Conde Nast via Getty Images) The Jerry Lewis Show - Season 1 THE JERRY LEWIS SHOW -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: Musical guest Cher performs -- (Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) 1968 LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1968: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session at home in circa 1968 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1971 LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE - "Love and the Sack" - Airdate January 15, 1971. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHER (ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty) 1972 Promotional portrait of American singer and actress Cher (born Cherilyn Sarkisian LaPiere) in a semi-transparent outfit with a feathered headdress for the television variety show 'The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,' 1972. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) 1972 CIRCA 1972: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait for Kapp Records in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1972 AUGUST 1972: Entertainer Cher performs in August 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1976 CIRCA 1976: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait for Kapp Records in circa 1976. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1978 LOS ANGELES - MARCH 9: Singer and actress Cher poses for a Fashion Session in a Bob Mackie Creation on April 9, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) 1984 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1984: Singer and actress Cher poses for a fashion session in January 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) 1986 American actor and singer Cher attends the Academy Awards ceremony, wearing a black headdress, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the LA Music Center, Los Angeles, California, March 24, 1986. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 1987 Portrait of American singer and actress Cher as she sits on a very fuzzy couch dressed in a sweatshirt, jeans, and high heels, Los Angeles, California, 1987. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) 1988 NEW YORK - JANUARY 1988: Singer Cher poses for photos on January 1988 in New York City. Cher established herself as a legendary pop culture icon and one of the most popular female artists in music history. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images) (Joe McNally/Getty Images) 1988 NEW YORK - JANUARY 1988: Singer Cher poses for photos on January 1988 in New York City. Cher established herself as a legendary pop culture icon and one of the most popular female artists in music history. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images) (Joe McNally/Getty Images) 1988 Cher at the Century Paramount in Century City, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) 2013 GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Cynthia McFadden interviews the legendary Cher, who produced a documentary about her mother Georgia Holt - who at age 86 has released her first album - on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, airing Friday, May 3 (7-9am, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHER (Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty) 2013 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress and singer Cher enters the "Late Show With David Letterman" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic) (Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic) 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Singer Cher performs during the "Dressed 2 Kill" tour at Staples Center on July 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) (Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) 2016 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Singer and Actress Cher speaks onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Cher & Doreen Lorenzo at Skirball Center, NYU on November 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fast Company) (Kevin Mazur) 2017 HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Cher arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) (Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp) (John Shearer/BBMA2017) 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) (Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein/WireImage) 2018 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Cher performs during her Here We Go Again Tour at Rod Laver Arena on October 3, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (Scott Barbour/Getty Images) 2018 WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Cher is pictured. Celebrities are pictured on the red carpet before the event. The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors was held on Sunday, December 2, 2018. The Lifetime Achievements of Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, and Wayne Shorter were celebrated. Hamilton Co-Creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire received a Special Kennedy Center Honors for Groundbreaking Work. (photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Im) 2018 Cher, one of the recipients of the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors as she poses for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in their honor at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The 2018 honorees are: singer and actress Cher; composer and pianist Philip Glass; Country music entertainer Reba McEntire; and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. This year, the co-creators of Hamilton,­ writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda; director Thomas Kail; choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler; and music director Alex Lacamoire will receive a unique Kennedy Center Honors as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images) (Ron Sachs/Getty Images) Graham Norton Show - London Cher during filming for the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) (Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) 2018 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Cher poses at the opening night of the new musical "The Cher Show" on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) 2018 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Cher (L) and Nia Vardalos arrive at "The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show ) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show) 2018 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Cher poses onstage with the cast of "The Cher Show" at "The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show ) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show) 2019 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Cher performs at Madison Square Garden on December 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

©2025 Cox Media Group