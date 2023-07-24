Julian Sands: Cause of death for British actor officially ruled ‘undetermined’

Julian Sands: Officials said the actor's cause of death was ruled "undetermined." (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Officials in California on Monday ruled that the cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found five months after he went missing while hiking in a mountain range, was classified as “undetermined.”

In a statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said the ruling was “due to the condition of the body and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, KABC-TV reported.

“This is common when dealing with cases of this type,” officials added. “This is the final determination.”

The remains of Sands, 65, were found by hikers on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains on June 24, and they were positively identified three days later.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing after hiking on Mount Baldy, a peak that rises more than 10,000 feet, according to The Associated Press. The actor was reported missing on Jan. 18, sheriff’s department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told The Orange County Register in January.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.

The sheriff’s department resumed its search efforts on June 20, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Born in England, Sands lived in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC.

He was known for his roles in movies like “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Leaving Las Vegas.

Sands appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, KTLA-TV reported. Some of his movie credits include roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Naked Lunch,” “Snakehead” and “Arachnophobia,” according to IMDb.com.

On television, Sands appeared in 11 episodes of “24,” according to the entertainment database.

More recently, Sands appeared in “Rose Red” and as a villain in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” Variety reported. He also appeared on television series such as “Crossbones,” “Stargate SG-1,” “The L Word,” “The Castle” and “Dexter.”

Sands also did voice-overs for video games including “Star Wars: The Old Republic” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.”

