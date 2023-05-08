Jury convicts man accused of killing Maryland deputy

SALISBURY, Md. — A Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy last year was convicted on murder and other charges on Monday.

A Wicomico County jury took three-and-a-half hours to convict Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, of Delmar, in the murder of Deputy Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Salisbury Daily Times reported. Davidson was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use/felony-violent crime, according to the newspaper.

Davidson also was convicted of possession of a loaded handgun, possession of an automatic weapon, two counts of altering firearm identification and two counts of possessing a regulated firearm, WBOC-TV reported.

Davidson was accused of killing Hilliard, 41, a 16-year veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, on June 12, 2022, WRDE-TV reported. Hilliard was shot while trying to arrest Davidson on multiple felony warrants, according to the newspaper.

According to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, deputies received information the day of the shooting that Davidson -- who was wanted by Maryland State Police in several counties, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and city of Baltimore police -- was at an apartment complex in Pittsville, the Daily Times reported.

Deputies who initially responded did not locate Davidson, but 10 minutes later Hillard observed the suspect near a stairwell, according to the newspaper. Davidson allegedly fled the scene and then allegedly fired at the deputy, hitting him at least once, the Daily Times reported.

“Justice was served today. Don’t forget that Glenn lived, and died, serving this community,” the deputy’s widow, Tashica Hilliard, said after the verdict. “He still has a family. We deal with this every day. If you see me in the streets, say hi like you’ve been saying. Don’t be afraid to speak to me. Don’t be afraid to say you support me, because that is my strength, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Prosecutor Jamie Dykes said he will be seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole, WDMT-TV reported. He will be sentenced by Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes, according to WBOC.