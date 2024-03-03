Britt Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, has DWI sentence commuted by Missouri governor

Britt Reid Britt Reid, linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had his DWI sentence commuted by Missouri’s governor.

>> Read more trending news

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday commuted former coach Britt Reid’s sentence, according to The Associated Press. He has been serving a prison sentence in connection with a drunk driving crash that injured a young girl.

Britt Reid will be under house arrest until October 2025, KMBC reported. He was a former Kansas City Chiefs coach.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Parson’s office said in a statement obtained by KMBC. “Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements.

Britt Reid pleaded guilty in 2022 to driving while intoxicated causing bodily injury, according to KCTV. He was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction in 2021. He was sentenced in November 2022, the AP reported.

Britt Reid was involved in a crash that injured 5-year-old Ariel Young severely, KCTV reported.

Young suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. Britt Reid was one of six who were injured in the crash. His blood-alcohol level was 0.113% a couple of hours after the crash, police said, according to the AP. The legal limit in Missouri is 0.08%.

The Kansas City Chiefs made an agreement that was confidential with the girl’s family to pay for her medical expenses and treatment, the AP said.

Neither the Chiefs nor the girl’s family have responded to the AP regarding the commutation of Britt Reid’s sentence.

© 2024 Cox Media Group