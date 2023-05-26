Keep it classy: Georgia DDS urges people to remain clothed when taking digital license selfies

Digital drivers licenses Residents of Georgia can now get a digital drivers license, but officials are reminding them that they must be clothed in the selfies they submit for the id. (Anastasija Vujic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Last week, Georgia drivers were offered an option to use digital driver’s licenses to check in for flights at select Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints.

This week, officials are asking them to keep their clothes on.

The licenses, administered by the Georgia Department of Driver Services, will allow Georgia residents the option of adding a digital driver’s license and ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch, making it easier when checking in at TSA checkpoints, WSB-TV reported.

Another perk of the digital ID is that drivers can add their own selfies to the license instead of using the often awkward, unflattering photos the motor vehicles folks churn out.

However, some in the state apparently got creative with their photos, prompting officials at the DDS to urge people to practice some modesty.

“Attention, lovely people of the digital era!” the agency said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs. Let’s raise our virtual glasses and toast to the future ... Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!”

A digital driver’s license is voluntary and comes at no additional cost. While they can be used at airports, Georgians still must carry a physical driver’s license or ID with them.

Arizona, Maryland and Colorado are the three other states that have introduced digital state ID options, according to WSB.