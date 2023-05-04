Kentucky Derby 2023: When is it, which horses are running, what are the odds?

It’s the “Run for the Roses,” the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the first jewel in the Triple Crown of horse racing.

Saturday will see the running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The annual race, a magnet for celebrities wearing big hats, is a stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s record-setting win. The horse still holds the record for the fastest Derby run ever: 1:59 and two-fifths seconds; the record for the fastest Preakness run: 1:53 flat; and the record for the fastest Belmont: 2:24 flat.

Here’s what you need to know about the race:

When is the race?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday.

What time is the race?

Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

How far do the horses run?

1 1/4 miles.

What is the track surface?

Dirt.

What is the record at the track?

Secretariat holds the track record. The horse ran 1 1/4 miles in 1:59 and two-fifths seconds.

Who is running in the Kentucky Derby?

Here is a list of the horses set to run and the morning-line odds as of Thursday: