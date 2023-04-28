Kentucky Derby: Wild On Ice euthanized after leg injury

Horse euthanized FILE PHOTO: A horse training at Churchill Downs had to be euthanized after sustaining an injury to his hind leg. (Thomas Kelley/Getty Images)

A contender for the Kentucky Derby has been euthanized after the horse sustained an injury to his left hind leg.

Wild On Ice was first dropped from the first leg of the Triple Crown, but later had to be put down, The Associated Press reported.

The injury happened at Churchill Downs, WLKY reported.

The gelding from Texas had run five furlongs in 1:01.40 before the injury in the backstretch on Thursday, WAVE reported

The horse was taken to an equine hospital at the track before being transferred to a surgical facility in Lexington.

Wild On Ice’s owner, Frank Sumpter told the AP that a plate and screw could have been placed in the horse’s leg but the injury was one where “so much could go wrong.”

Sumpter said he didn’t want the horse to suffer.

“When you’ve got an injury in a joint like that and it’s in their back legs, it’s tough because they have to use so much to stand up in their back legs. So, yeah, it’s a tough, tough deal to make these hard decisions,” Sumpter told the AP. “It’s such a sad deal because he was training so well going up the ladder and was getting stronger all the time.”

Wild On Ice was tied for 15th in the Derby standings.

He will be replaced by Skinner, WAVE reported.

The Kentucky Derby is May 6 and is the first of the Triple Crown races. The Preakness Stakes will be held on May 20 and The Belmont Stakes are June 10.