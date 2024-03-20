Konstantin Koltsov: Cause of death of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend revealed

Konstantin Koltsov cause of death FILE PHOTO: VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 19: Konstantin Koltsov #28 of Belarus challenges Tobias Enstrom #39 of Sweden for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary game on day 8 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 19, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Koltsov died Monday, March 18, 2024. (Getty Images)

Konstantin Koltsov, a former Belarusian pro hockey player and boyfriend of professional tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, took his life on Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department told Reuters on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to the department, the Bal Harbour, Florida, Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call at 12:39 a.m. Monday at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort about reports of an apparent suicide, The Associated Press reported.

“No foul play is suspected,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

Koltsov, 42, was a forward with the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and played 144 games over parts of three seasons with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006, ESPN reported.

His death was confirmed by Russian club Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where he had been an assistant coach for the past two seasons. He also was an assistant on staff for the Belarus men’s national team.

“Konstantin was one of the undisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a bright player,” Russian club Salavat Yulaev Ufa coach Dmitry Baskov said in a statement. “He was an example of sturdiness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It’s hard and unfair when such people leave so early.”

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans,” the team said in a statement. “[Koltsov] forever wrote himself into the history of our club.”

Koltsov was Sabalenka’s boyfriend, according to reports. Sabalenka is the world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player and Australian Open champion.

According to ESPN, she was in Miami for the Miami Open, and she had not withdrawn from the tournament as of late Tuesday afternoon. She has a first-round bye and is set to make her initial appearance in the tournament on Thursday.

Messages sent to Sabalenka’s publicist and tournament officials seeking comment were not immediately returned, according to reports.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

© 2024 Cox Media Group