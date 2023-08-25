Krispy Kreme to release pumpkin spice doughnuts for dogs starting on National Dog Day In honor of National Dog Day Saturday, Krispy Kreme will be releasing pumpkin spice doughnuts for dogs. (leezsnow/Getty Images)

In honor of National Dog Day Saturday, Krispy Kreme will be releasing pumpkin spice doughnuts for dogs.

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day and Krispy Kreme will start selling Pup’Kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, according to the company’s website. The doughnuts are a limited-time baked treat for dogs. They are made by Hugs and Toke Pty Ltd and are based in Queensland, Australia.

The flavors include Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, according to KTLA.

These doughnuts are expected to be available from Aug. 26 through Aug. 31 while supplies last, according to the news outlet.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a statement. “We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive (groan) your dogs will love them.”

Here are the ingredients in the doughnuts, per Krispy Kreme’s website:

Whole Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter (Peanuts (90%), Sugar, Vegetable Fat, Salt), Canola Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar (Acetice Acid), Non Fat Dry Milk, Maltodextrin, Sodium Bicarbonate, Tapioca Starch, Potato starch, Dried Ground Carob, Guar Gum, Calcium Carbonate, Sprinkles (Sugar, Thickener (Wheat, 1422), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat, Emulsifier (322), Naturally Derived Color Added (160a, 163, 162, 100) Spirulina Extract), Color Added from - Beetroot, Turmeric.

Krispy Kreme will also be offering a limited-edition doggie bandana for purchase that comes in one size while supplies last.

To find a location near you, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.