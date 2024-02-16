Landslide causes portion of Target store to collapse

Target FILE PHOTO: A Target store in West Virginia has been damaged by a landslide. (JoeChristensen/Getty Images)

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A landslide in Barboursville, West Virginia, is forcing the demolition of a portion of a Target store.

The landslide, which WOWK called a “hill slip,” and the ground settling under the store is causing damage to the building. It was so bad that on Feb. 2, customers had to be evacuated from the retailer.

But while Target has sustained damage and has been closed, other stores in the shopping center are still open, WOWK reported. The locations, however, are being impacted by water issues after the water main was damaged, according to WCHS.

Town officials said that the back section of the Target will be torn down, but no timeframe has been given, WCHS reported. A Target representative said the location would be closed for a “prolonged period.”

Three homes are located behind the store, and residents have been given a voluntary evacuation notice, the town’s mayor told WOWK. Target has offered to cover the cost of relocation, WSAZ reported.

A road and the area surrounding the store have also been damaged, WSAZ reported.

Issues with the land’s stability are not new in relation to the property.

WOWK discovered that there was a lawsuit in 2001 over a landslide, sloughing, land movement and settling that had damaged the property where the store is now.

The cause of the latest “hill slip” is being investigated.

