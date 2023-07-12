Larry Nassar stabbing suspect says attack came after lewd comment

Larry Nassar Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

The inmate suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar in a federal prison in Florida on Sunday said he attacked the disgraced former gymnastics doctor after Nassar made a lewd comment while watching a Wimbledon tennis match, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Citing an unidentified source, the AP reported that the suspect — 49-year-old Shane McMillan — attacked Nassar in his cell and stabbed him several times before four other inmates were able to pull him off the ex-doctor.

The source said McMillan told people working at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida that before the stabbing, Nassar made a comment about wanting to see girls play in the Wimbledon women’s match, according to the AP.

Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, leaving him with injuries including a collapsed lung, NBC News reported. He was in stable condition Monday, according to ABC News.

The former doctor was sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing hundreds of athletes, including members of the USA gymnastics team, while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In 2006, McMillan was convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana, the AP reported. Five years later, he was convicted of trying to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, according to the AP.

The United States Penitentiary Coleman is a high-security facility in Sumterville that houses just over 1,200 inmates.