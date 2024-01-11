Las Vegas Sphere turns into giant Tetris

The Sphere FILE PHOTO: The Sphere is paying tribute to Tetris with a new display. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Forget playing Tetris on an itty bitty phone or the old GameBoy.

The Las Vegas Sphere is now featuring a huge version of the block-dropping game, KTNV reported.

Not only is it being featured for the Consumer Electronics Show that is happening in Sin City, but the exosphere is also honoring the game’s 40th anniversary.

The Sphere has a 160,000 square feet LED screen that encircles the audience seated inside, or about four football fields. It seats more than 17,000 people.

The show that is being featured on the Sphere has changed several times since it opened, including showing the Radio City Rockettes.

U2 was tapped for a residency at the venue. So has Phish.

Tetris will be shown several times a day until the end of CES, KSNV reported

More than 130,000 people are expected to visit Las Vegas for CES, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

