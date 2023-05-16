Long story short: Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert to be released to theaters

On the big screen FILE PHOTO: Willie Nelson performs on stage on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Nelson's recent Hollywood Bowl concerts have been edited into a film that will be released in theaters next month. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Fans of Willie Nelson who weren’t able to make the trip to Los Angeles for his 90th birthday concerts won’t have to miss out on them for long.

>> Read more trending news

The concerts will be shown on the big screen for a limited theatrical release.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson” was recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in April and includes performances by the country music icon and 12-time Grammy winner, along with Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert and Snoop Dogg among other artists, The Associated Press reported.

The concert will be shown in theaters on June 11, 13 and 14. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through willienelson90experience.com.

Nelson has recently received several honors before his 90th birthday including an introduction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and an educational endowment at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs, the AP reported.

A book is also coming out at the end of October that focuses on Nelson’s songwriting: “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Photos: Willie Nelson through the years UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of American Country singer and songwriter Willie Nelson (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns) (GAB Archive)





©2023 Cox Media Group