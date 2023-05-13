‘Looking for a Pub Sub’: Florida police remove alligator from Publix parking lot

Hunting for food: An alligator was spotted in the parking lot of a west-central Florida Publix supermarket. (Pinellas Park Police Department)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Since 1954, Publix’s slogan has been “Where shopping is a pleasure.” George Jenkins Jr., the supermarket chain’s founder, probably did not envision alligators as part of the store’s clientele.

>> Read more trending news

On Thursday, police in Pinellas Park helped remove an alligator from the parking lot of the west-central Florida store, WFLA-TV reported.

Officers arrived at about 6:40 p.m. EDT after receiving a call about a reptile measuring approximately 6 feet in length leisurely walking along a sidewalk and approaching an intersection, according to the television station.

According to a Facebook post by the Pinellas Park Police Department, officials had no clear reason to explain the alligator, who was not in its natural habitat.

“We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub,” police wrote.

With the help of officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was safely relocated to a large body of water.

“We’re happy to report both he and the shoppers are safe!” the police department wrote.