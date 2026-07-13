Madonna hits No. 1 with ‘Confessions II’

FILE PHOTO: Madonna attends the Saint Laurent Women's Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025, in Paris, France. Her new album debuted at No. 1. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Madonna's new album 'Confessions II' tops charts, her first No. 1 of the 2020s. A historic musical achievement. — Madonna is still the Queen of Pop as her “Confessions II” took the top spot on the charts.

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The new studio album debuted at the top of the July 18 Billboard 200 chart.

It was her first No. 1 of the 2020s and the first time someone has had a No. 1 in three other decades, Billboard reported.

She is also one of our acts to have an album to reach 10 No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart and Billboard Hot 100 songs, of which she has 12.

The new album is a sequel to the 2005 chart-topper “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and was her first new studio album since 2019.

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