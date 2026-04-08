Man accused of killing roommate with scissors, knife, golf clubs

A west-central Florida man is accused of killing his roommate using scissors, a kitchen knife and golf clubs, authorities said.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Coy Pearson Bothwell, 46, of North Port, was arrested on April 5. He was charged with second-degree murder without premeditation in the death of Tiffany B. Schiessl, 32, of North Port, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bothwell called 911 at approximately 11:27 a.m. on April 5 to report “a past-occurred burglary” from the night before. He added that a woman broke into his North Port residence and had scissors.

Bothwell allegedly told officers with the North Port Police Department that he waited to report the break-in because he was “in shock.”

Officers arriving at the scene observed a woman who was “obviously deceased.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bothwell said that Schiessl had been his roommate for the past two months. He added that the victim had attempted to enter the apartment they shared but was unable to enter it despite having keys.

After “brief contact” with the victim in the front entryway of the residence, Bothwell allegedly told police that he used a kitchen knife and scissors to stab Schiessl in the head, neck and chest. Bothwell then “repeatedly” struck the victim in the head with several golf clubs until they broke.

According to the affidavit, Bothwell then held Schiessl down until she died from her injuries.

It was unclear what led to the alleged attack by Bothwell. According to the probable cause affidavit, he did not make any statements that indicated he was acting in self-defense.

Bothwell was arrested by police and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

“Things like this don’t typically happen in Nort Port,” Brittany Kammerer, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, told WFLA. “It is horrible for the family. It is horrible for the suspect’s family too because ultimately you lose two people in one.”

Bothwell is scheduled to be arraigned in court on May 8, online records show.

© 2026 Cox Media Group