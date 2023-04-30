Man accused of raping same woman he was convicted of assaulting 5 years ago

Arrested: Ronald Coley was arrested 12 days after being released from jail, authorities said. (Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of raping the same woman he was convicted of assaulting in 2018, authorities said.

Ronald Coley, 34, of Mobile was arrested on April 11 and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic violence assault, assault by strangulation, and interference with domestic violence emergency call, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said that Coley had been out of prison for just 12 days before allegedly attacking the woman on April 8, WALA-TV reported.

Authorities claimed that Coley drove the victim to Atmore and dragged her into the woods, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, WPMI-TV reported.

According to court documents, the victim is the same woman Coley admitted to assaulting five years ago, according to WALA.

After bouncing in and out of jail and having his probation revoked several times, Coley was released in early April because of a state law, according to the television station. The law allows inmates who are months away from finishing their sentences to be released under supervision.

“The prison is trying to empty out their population, but what they’re doing is they’re dumping it back into communities that were attempting to clean up,” Jackson told WALA.

Coley was arrested by the Atmore Police Department and is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bail, online records show.