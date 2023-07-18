Man accused of shooting, killing 2 former coworkers, dies in shootout, sheriff says A man was killed during a deputy-involved shooting Monday after he reportedly shot and killed two former coworkers in Harvey, Louisiana, officials say. (MicroStockHub/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HARVEY, La. — A man was killed during a deputy-involved shooting Monday after he reportedly shot and killed two former coworkers in Harvey, Louisiana, officials say.

In a news release, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said that around 1 p.m. deputies were called about a shooting at a shipyard in the 3600 block of Peters Road. It was at FMY Shipyard & Repairs in Harvey, according to WVUE.

When officers arrived, they found two men responsive. Both men had at least one gunshot wound. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the suspect was a former employee who had recently been fired, according to WVUE. Investigators believe he may have targeted the two men who worked in the same labor crew as he did.

“From what I understand they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type,” Lopinto said from the scene, according to the news outlet. “But believe me, obviously the motive was to kill his former coworkers.”

Witnesses identified the suspect to deputies, the sheriff’s office said. They then got to work to try to locate him.

Lopinto said that it was learned that the suspect was picked up at the shipyard by his mother, according to WVUE. He was brought back to his home which was at an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard.

Deputies conducted surveillance and then encountered the suspect who was walking to a dumpster in the area around 2:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. As deputies approached him, he started to run. He then reportedly fired his weapon multiple times at the deputies. The deputies fired back and struck him multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His weapon was recovered.

The suspect and victim’s identities have not been released due to next of kin notification, the sheriff’s office said.