Man accused of stealing $1 million in construction equipment

OXON HILL, Md. — A man is facing charges after an estimated $1 million worth of construction equipment in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police Department said on June 13, officers conducted a search warrant at Brandyn Green, 38. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into stolen construction equipment and other items. At Green’s house, officers reportedly found 13 stolen skid steers, two excavators, multiple trailers and building equipment.

Green was arrested on multiple theft and a theft scheme for $100,000 or higher, WJLA reported. The police department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team has two arrest warrants out for him as chargeswell for auto theft-related charges.

Investigators said that some of the items were returned to the owners, WTTG reported.

Prince George’s County Police Department’s Capt. Craig Winegardner said that it is believed that Green was trying to sell the items to make money but that has not yet been confirmed, according to the news outlet.





© 2024 Cox Media Group