Man accused of using spray-painted Duck Hunt game pistol in armed robbery

Duck Hunt: David Dalesandro is accused of using a spray-painted Duck Hunt video game gun to rob a South Carolina convenience store. (York County Sheriff's Office)

SHARON, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of robbing a convenience store with a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt game pistol as a weapon, authorities said.

David Joseph Dalesandro, of Sharon, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed larceny, petty larceny and wearing masks “and the like,” according to York County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Dalesandro allegedly walked into a Kwik Stop convenience store in Sharon at about 5:45 p.m. EDT wearing a mask, wig and a hoodie sweatshirt.

You asked and here it is... the black spray painted Duck Hunt game controller gun. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/KMaCdXQIAY — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 31, 2023

Witnesses told police that Dalesandro had what appeared to be a gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded money, WSOC-TV reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Dalesandro took approximately $300 from the clerk.

Deputies later located Dalesandro in the parking lot of a Dollar General store down the street from the Kwik Stop, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the video game pistol in the suspect’s pants and arrested him.

Dalesandro was booked into the York County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains in custody, online records show.

Duck Hunt is a light gun shooter video game developed and published by Nintendo beginning in 1984.