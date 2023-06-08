Man arrested after beef jerky dispute leads to deadly shooting at gas station A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Detroit, Michigan Monday, officials say. (Detroit Police Department/Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Detroit, Michigan Monday, officials say.

Detroit Police Department in a statement on Facebook said the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Moab Mohamed Al-Gaham, 40, in connection with the deadly shooting of Anthony McNary, 25.

The shooting happened on Monday just after 3 a.m. at a gas station in the 4410 block of Vernor Highway, authorities say, according to WDIV. Al-Gaham was working as a store clerk when McNary walked in.

Al-Gaham and McNary got into an argument when McNary reportedly took some beef jerky and put it in his pocket, the news outlet reported. Police said that Al-Gaham went through McNary’s pockets, took the beef jerky out, and placed it back on the shelf.

Al-Gaham forced McNary to leave the store. Once McNary was outside, Al-Gaham locked the door manually, WJBK reported.

Prosecutors say in a news release that Al-Gaham allegedly then pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward McNary, and shot him through the door. McNary was not armed at the time.

“Here we are less than one month after the locked door incident at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols. This simply cannot continue to happen,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in the news release. “In this case the defendant allegedly had a weapon aimed at Mr. McNary’s face while he was in a place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger. He had time to premeditate his actions and was not in any immediate danger.”

Al-Gaham has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the prosecutor’s office.