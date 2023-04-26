Man arrested after a vampire straw was found in his luggage at Boston airport Logan International Airport (Patrick Poendl/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Transportation Security Administration agents at Boston Logan International Airport stopped a man Sunday who had an unusual item in his luggage.

TSA agents stopped a 26-year-old after they spotted a titanium “vampire straw” in his luggage, TSA New England said on Twitter.

Vampire straws are used to drink shakes and smoothies but also have other purposes, according to WFXT. Per a company that sells the straws, the straws are also designed for self-defense. The straws can be used as a dagger or as a tire deflator, according to the company.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

Massachusetts State Police confiscated the straw after they were notified about it by TSA agents, according to WFXT. The man was arrested and has been charged in relation to traveling with a banned item.

Many other sharp objects are allowed in checked travel bags, not carry-on bags, TSA said, according to the news outlet.