Man arrested after woman found dead near hiking trail in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was found dead near a hiking trail last week in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix Police Department identified Zion William Teasley, 22, as the suspect who was taken into custody Thursday night for the murder of Lauren Heike, 29, according to KNXV. Heike was found dead near a hiking trail in Phoenix last week

Teasley has been booked in jail on recommended charges of first-degree murder, the news outlet reported.

Policed believe that Heike was killed on Friday but her body was not found until the following morning near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, KNXV reported.

Teasley was arrested at an apartment complex that was located about a mile from where Heike’s body was found, KTVK reported.

Court records obtained by the news outlet said that Heike was stabbed about 15 times after she was chased on the Reach 11 trail. Court records say she may have tried to escape after she was attacked from behind.

During his Friday court appearance, prosecutors claimed that Teasley showed signs of “premeditations” and that he had a plane ticket to Detroit, Michigan which made him a possible flight risk, KTVK reported.

DNA, video surveillance and cell phone evidence reportedly linked Teasley to the crime, prosecutors say, according to KSAZ. Teasley’s bond was set at $1 million and since he has been on probation for another conviction, he could possibly remain in jail.

Investigators learned that Teasley was recently fired from a job for being “aggressive toward female employees” and was believed to have been stealing items, KSAZ reported. His former employer reportedly identified him on video and according to court records obtained by the news outlet, the employer said Teasley was wearing clothes in the video that was believed to have been stolen from the store.

Teasley was previously arrested in 2020 and charged with third-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and disorderly conduct, according to KTVK. He took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to armed robbery, disorderly conduct and robbery. Ten charges were dropped for the plea deal. He served about 16 months in jail in Eloy, Arizona before his release in Nov. 2022.

It is unclear if Teasley and Heike knew each other or if the attack was random, KNXV reported.