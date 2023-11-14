Man arrested in death of American hockey player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson

Arrest FILE PHOTO: The New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes hold a moment of silence for Adam Johnson prior to their game at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2023 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in the United Kingdom arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, WPXI reported.

Johnson, who played for England’s Nottingham Panthers, died last month after being injured during a game, according to WPXI. His neck was cut in a collision as the Panthers faced off against the Sheffield Steelers, the news station reported.

Before moving to England, Johnson played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, WPXI reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

