Man arrested in death of American hockey player Adam Johnson

Police in the United Kingdom arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, WPXI reported.
Johnson, who played for England’s Nottingham Panthers, died last month after being injured during a game, according to WPXI. His neck was cut in a collision as the Panthers faced off against the Sheffield Steelers, the news station reported.
Before moving to England, Johnson played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, WPXI reported.
Check back for more on this developing story.
