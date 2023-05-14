Man fatally shot after answering knock at door, police say

Rochester shooting: Police in Rochester, New York, are investigating after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot after answering a knock at his door. (Rochester Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York man was fatally shot after answering a knock at his door early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 22-year-old victim was shot multiple times at around 4 a.m. EDT, WROC-TV reported.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. EDT, according to the television station.

Police said the only other person in the residence at the time of the shooting was a child younger than 12 years old, WHEC-TV reported. The juvenile was asleep and was not injured, police said.

Police said there are no suspects, in custody, according to WHAM-TV. It is unclear what led to the shooting, and police said a motive has yet to be determined.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification, WROC reported.

