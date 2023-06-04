Man fatally shot while getting haircut at San Antonio mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was fatally shot on Sunday while getting a haircut at a San Antonio mall in what authorities are calling a targeted attack.

According to Nick Soliz, the public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was killed at the North Star Mall, KSAT-TV reported.

Soliz said that two men approached the victim and shot him “in cold blood” shortly after 3 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.

Soliz said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Soliz said that preliminary reports suggest the shooting was targeted, KSAT reported.

“There was a shooting, but this was an isolated incident with what appears to be a targeted victim,” police said in a statement, according to KENS-TV.

While police said the mail remained open, some stores decided to shelter in place, the television station reported. Authorities later said the mall would be closed while police conducted an investigation at the scene.

Some shoppers at the mall posted videos on social media showing people fleeing after hearing gunshots, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Police said that the situation is no longer active and that no other injuries were reported, according to the newspaper.

Soliz said that the suspects fled the scene and have not been located, KSAT reported. An investigation is ongoing.