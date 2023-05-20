Man fishing in Florida gets bitten in foot by shark A man fishing in Summerland Key, Florida was reportedly bitten by a shark Friday night, officials say. (Philip Thurston/Getty Images)

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — A man fishing in Summerland Key, Florida, was reportedly bitten by a shark Friday night, officials say.

In a statement from Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a 35-year-old man was fishing around 8 p.m. Friday and was bitten in the foot.

The man reportedly caught the shark as he was fishing and reeled it in, according to The Associated Press.

When the shark was out of the water and on the dock, it bit the man, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was flown by helicopter to a Miami hospital, the AP reported.

His current condition as of Saturday is unknown, the sheriff’s office reported.