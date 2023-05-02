Man found dead near entrance sign to sheriff’s office was undetected for several days

Man found dead: A Georgia man who had been jailed was found dead three days after his release near the entrance sign to the sheriff's office. (Allan Swart/iStock)

COVINGTON, Ga. — The body of a Georgia man who was released from jail was found several days later near the entrance sign to the sheriff’s office and was undetected for several days, authorities said Monday.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, William Roberts, 44, of Social Circle, was arrested for public intoxication on April 22. He was released the next day.

Roberts’ body was found behind the entrance sign to the sheriff’s office in Covington on April 26, WSB-TV reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the entrance sign “has zero visibility to the public eye.” Roberts’ body was discovered by a sheriff’s office employee.

Video surveillance showed that Roberts never left the area after he was released from jail, the sheriff’s office said. The man allegedly used a portable toilet located on the lawn where the jail was located and then laid down behind the sheriff’s office entrance sign.

“It is unclear why Roberts laid down behind the NCSO entrance sign following his use of the portable toilet,” the sheriff’s office said. “The cause of death is unknown at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Covington is located about 35 miles east-southeast of downtown Atlanta.