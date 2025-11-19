Man jumps onto roof of car after goat runs wild in Detroit neighborhood

File photo. A goat hopped a fence in Detroit and startled residents in the area.

DETROIT — Where there’s smoke, there’s chaos -- at least in Detroit.

An unruly goat named Smoke caused havoc on the city’s west side on Monday, forcing one resident to jump onto the roof of a car to escape the baaaaad animal.

The animal escaped from his enclosure and hopped a fence and decided to tour the neighborhood, WXYZ-TV reported. That is when he met a startled Dae’lan Scott down the street.

“I go outside and I’m like ‘OK, OK -- baa! baa!’ -- then I see Mr. Bob here come out of nowhere,” Scott told the television station.

“Mr. Bob” -- Robert Pizzimenti -- is the owner of Smoke and the Psychedelic Healing Shack, a vegetarian cafe.

One very unruly goat is in hot water after spending the day causing chaos up and down a block on Detroit's west side.The goat, called Smoke, escaped by hopping the fence and taking himself on a self-guided tour of the neighborhood. https://t.co/UlOlMVbVm7 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) November 18, 2025

He said that goats "are very calming for people … not necessarily (for Scott) but …”

Certainly not Scott, who clambered on top of a car to escape the aggressive goat.

“I don’t know what to say, but he scared the female out of me,” said Scott, who added that he is afraid of goats. “You wake up out of your sleep at 7 a.m. not believing there is a goat outside.”

Pizzimenti was apologetic, noting that Smoke “actually hopped the fence.”

“I don’t want him to walk around,” he said. “That wasn’t the idea, I do need to keep him contained.”

The city of Detroit wants Pizzimenti to go further. On Wednesday, officials cited him for possessing a wild animal without a permit inside the city limits, according to court records.

Pizzimenti has also run afoul of city officials in the past because of his animals, WXYZ reported.

“I kind of look like a goat; they’re gentle creatures, and they’re biblical. They’re very healing,” Pizzimenti told WJBK. “They’re perfect, not a flaw. If it were up to me, they’d be in the house, but my wife won’t go for that.”

As for Scott, he said he knows what to do if he encounters Smoke again.

“We would be cool,” he said. “I know where to take him! So if anybody do see him in the neighborhood ...”

© 2025 Cox Media Group