Man shoots, kills suspected armed robber, police say

New York City police Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in New York City's Queens borough early on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File)

A man died early Wednesday after authorities said he allegedly tried to rob another man of money and cigarettes, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old man approached a 65-year-old man in Queens in the predawn hours Wednesday, WPIX reported. The older man told police that he had a “sharp object” on him and that he demanded that the man hand over cash and cigarettes before the man opened fire, according to the news station.

Just after 2 a.m., the man shot the 32-year-old in the chest four or five times, WPIX reported. Afterward, he called 911 and waited for authorities to arrive before surrendering, according to WABC-TV.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, WABC reported. Authorities told the news station that they found a pen in his hand.

Sources told WNYW that the two men did not know each other. Police were investigating to ensure the gun used in the shooting was legal and that the shooter had a permit to carry the weapon in New York City, the news station reported.

Authorities did not identify the men, although sources told WNYW that the 32-year-old had been arrested nearly a dozen previous times on charges including robbery and burglary. The shooter has no arrest record, according to the news station.