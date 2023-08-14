Man who allegedly rammed golf cart into neighbor’s fence fatally shot

Texas shooting: A man who crashed his golf cart into a neighbor's fence during an argument was fatally shot by the homeowner. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, who allegedly rammed his golf cart into his fence after an argument late Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. CDT in Huffman, located in the northeastern area of the county, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Sidney Miller said that the homeowner heard his dogs barking and grabbed his gun to see what was going on, according to KTRK-TV. When he walked outside, he reportedly saw a 50-year-old man on construction equipment along the street, according to Miller.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 24300 block of FM 2100. Preliminary: a homeowner confronted a suspicious male outside his property. The male was in a golf cart, and told to leave. The male then rammed the golf cart through the fence. The homeowner

1/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2023

Miller told reporters that the man lived in the neighborhood and frequented a nearby store in a golf cart.

When the homeowner confronted the man, he was allegedly told to “mind your business,” and go back into his home, KPRC-TV reported.

The man got on his golf cart and drove over to the homeowner, who was standing inside his yard behind the gate, according to the Chronicle.

After an argument between the two men, the victim “rammed the golf cart through the fence,” according to Miller and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The homeowner then fired multiple shots at the man in the golf cart, Miller told reporters. The shooter attempted CPR on the victim. Paramedics arriving at the scene pronounced the man dead, KPRC reported.

The shooter was cooperating with authorities, according to the Chronicle.

“The shooter did administer CPR. He is cooperating with the investigation. So we’re still out here interviewing some people inside the home as well to see what their story is,” Miller said, according to KTRK. “Once this investigation is completed, we’re going to turn (the case) over to the Harris County DA’s office to see if there will be any pending charges.”