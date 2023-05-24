Man who crashed truck near White House said he was ready to kill Biden, ‘seize power’

Truck crashes into barrier near White House A man who drove a truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, has been arrested. (Oleg Albinsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 19-year-old Missouri man who rammed a rented box truck into a barrier near the White House allegedly told authorities that he admires Nazis and wanted to “kill the president,” and to “seize power” according to court documents.

Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was arrested Monday night after he drove a rented U-Haul truck into the barrier near the White House, according to The Washington Post.

According to the Secret Service, Kandula flew from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport on a one-way ticket, rented the truck and headed to the White House.

He drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk outside the White House at around 9:35 p.m. then crashed into a metal barrier, according to the court document.

Kandula put the truck in reverse, then drive and hit the barrier again, The Associated Press reported. He was taken into custody by United States Park Police officers.

He allegedly told Secret Service agents that Nazis “have a great history” after a flag with a swastika was found in his backpack, adding that he admired Adolf Hitler for being a “strong leader.”

He said he “admires their ‘authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order,’” the document states.

Kandula allegedly said he had been planning the attack for months and wanted to ‘get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,’” the document states.

“When agents asked how Kandula would seize power, he stated he would ‘Kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.’”

Kandula has been charged in federal court with one count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000. US Park Police originally arrested Kandula on several charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member. Kandula could face dditional charges as the case progresses.