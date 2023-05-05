Man who missed his Las Vegas to Los Angeles flight taken into custody after making bomb threat

Man who missed his Las Vegas to Los Angeles flight was arrested after making bomb threat A man who missed his flight from Las Vegas Thursday was taken into custody after he allegedly made a bomb threat. (zhaodongfang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — A man who missed his flight from Las Vegas Thursday was taken into custody after he allegedly made a bomb threat.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities say the unidentified man was angry because he missed his flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, KABC reported. He was supposed to be on a JetBlue flight that landed at Los Angeles International Airport around 2 p.m.

Passengers on the JetBlue flight deplaned via a truck-mounted staircase and the plane was stuck on the tarmac for over an area, according to the news outlet.

LAX police said, according to KABC that precautions took place after a passenger claimed he missed his flight but his bag was on board the aircraft without him, leading him to reportedly call in a bomb threat.

“At approximately 2 pm today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas,” said a captain with traffic services, according to KVVU.

As of 4:30 p.m., police say that there were no threats in the luggage or on the aircraft, KSNV reported.

The man was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to the news outlet.

It is unclear if the man will be charged, KVVU reported.