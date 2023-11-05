Man wins $100K in Maryland Lottery after convincing clerk to turn off ‘go-go’ music

Sweet music: Kenneth Matthew was singing the praises of a store clerk after winning a $100,000 prize in a scratch-off game. (Maryland Lottery)

A Maryland man is not a fan of Chuck Brown and his “go-go” music genre, but he was bustin’ loose after winning $100,000 on a scratch-off game.

Kenneth Matthew, of Laurel, had been having a running, good-natured disagreement with a clerk at a Capitol Heights gas station about the music. Go-go music was made famous during the 1970s by Brown, a singer-guitarist from the Washington, D.C., area. One of his signature songs was “Bustin’ Loose” in 1978.

According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the former Baltimore police officer said the clerk told him, “When you come in and buy that ($30) ticket, I’ll turn the go-go music off.”

The clerk at the Central Exxon station agreed and Matthew bought a ticket for the $100,000 Ca$h game.

“It’s the first time I played that card,” Matthew told lottery officials.

He scratched off the ticket and thought he had a winner, so he scanned it using the lottery app on his smartphone.

Matthew originally believed he had won $1,000, but a friend looked over the ticket and said he had overlooked a few zeros.

“She said, ‘You know you won more than that,’” Kenneth told lottery officials.

Much more. Kenneth said he was stunned.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing,” Matthew told lottery officials when he claimed his prize on Nov. 1. He had won cash prizes before, but “not like this.”

“My biggest win prior to this was $1,000,” he said.

Matthew said he would use his winnings to help his daughter pay for her college education.