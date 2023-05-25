Man wins $50K in Maryland Lottery, 3 years after mother cashed in $100K ticket

This is one lucky family.

A Maryland man who plays the lottery daily with his mother already won $1,000 two times this year. But this month, the boilermaker from Anne Arundel County turned a $5 ticket into a $50,000 payday.

According to a news release on Wednesday from the Maryland Lottery, the man, who decided to remain anonymous, won the big prize after buying a Lucky Riches instant ticket.

The man and his mother take turns each day buying scratch-offs. Mom has done well, too. Three years ago, she won $100,000, lottery officials said.

For the latest prize, the man’s mother picked out the $5 ticket. He scratched it off and found the instant winner.

The winning ticket was bought at Doc’s F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie, lottery officials said. The retail outlet will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The man said he plans to put his money into a savings account.

The Lucky Riches game went on sale in February with eight top prizes, lottery officials said. Three remain unclaimed.